Aditya Birla Capital Collaborates with Hexaware to Build an Immersive Metaverse Experience, Elevating Customer Engagement

ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON and MUMBAI, India, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditya Birla Capital, the financial solutions arm of the renowned Aditya Birla Group, has proudly unveiled OneVerse, a virtual metaverse lounge designed as a replica of its physical branch. Breaking new ground in the Indian non-banking financial industry, Aditya Birla Capital is one of the first companies to introduce a virtual branch within the metaverse.

The lounge enables Aditya Birla Capital customers to explore a wide range of solutions related to Protecting, Investing, Financing, and Advising anytime, anywhere by walking through the virtual lounge and interacting with interactive elements within the space. Additionally, the lounge offers customers several digital aids and convenient access to digital self-service channels, including a user-friendly WhatsApp bot, that can be accessed by clicking on posters around the virtual lounge or by scanning a QR code.

This cutting-edge lounge offers users a truly immersive experience that users can access through Aditya Birla Capital's website or mobile app or by using the Oculus VR headset – and it will also be accessible using Apple Vision Pro early next year. Within this virtual lounge, customers can use their fully customizable avatar to interact with their agents in an environment which replicates the physical branch experience to make customers feel comfortable in familiar surroundings.

Hexaware, a trusted technology partner renowned for its cutting-edge solutions, was instrumental in the creation of this transformative initiative. Ravi Vaidyanathan, President & Global Head – Financial Services at Hexaware, expressed his delight, stating, "Aditya Birla Capital is at the forefront of digital innovation. We are privileged to collaborate with them in delivering this extraordinary spatial computing experience to their customers."

The partnership between Aditya Birla Capital and Hexaware is set to transform the financial services industry by seamlessly blending the potential of the metaverse with extraordinary customer experiences.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("ABCL") is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

With subsidiaries/JVs that have a strong presence across Protecting, Investing and Financing solutions, ABCL is a financial solutions group that caters to the diverse needs of its customers across their life cycle. Powered by more than 34,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,295 branches, more than 2,00,000 agents/channel partners and various bank partners.

As of March 31, 2023, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of about Rs. 3,600 billion with a consolidated lending book of approx. Rs. 943 billion, and an active customer base of approx. 38 million, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures. Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 140,000 employees, belonging to 100 nationalities, the Aditya Birla Group operates in 36 countries across the globe. For more information, please visit www.adityabirlacapital.com

