Adjust Integrates Google Play Games on PC, Unlocking Cross-Device Marketing Opportunities For App Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust today announced a first-of-its-kind integration with Google Play Games on PC, marking a significant milestone in empowering gaming app developers, marketers and studios to seamlessly distribute and measure their marketing campaigns across a diverse range of platforms. Adjust is enhancing PC | console measurement with the addition of Google's Play Install Referrer API to directly attribute installs to PC campaigns. This integration helps app developers understand which channels deliver the most users to their apps from the Google Play store.

Developing and measuring the success of a cross-platform game has historically been challenging and resource-intensive. Google Play Games on PC enables Android game developers to publish their Android apps on the desktop web, providing immersive and seamless crossplay. Adjust's new integration now provides a highly sought-after measurement tool for marketers.

"The ascension of cross-device gaming — both the demand for it among players and its electrifying potential as a user acquisition channel — provides a massive opportunity for mobile gaming app developers," said Gijsbert Pols, Ph.D., Director of Connected TV and New Channels at Adjust. "By taking advantage of Adjust's Android SDK integration with Google's Play Install Referrer API, developers can adjust their marketing tactics to broaden their apps' reach."

A recent survey revealed that a significant 71% of respondents in the US would download or purchase their favorite mobile game if it was offered as a PC or console game. This underscores the growing appetite among gamers for cross-platform gaming options, driving Adjust's commitment to delivering innovative and accessible solutions.

The direct integration of the Play Install Referrer API for Google Play Games on PC with Adjust unlocks numerous growth opportunities for gaming app developers, marketers and studios, offering seamless gaming across platforms and effective cross-platform measurement to drive ROI.

Adjust's robust PC | Console measurement solution unlocks cross-platform measurement for marketers, enabling them to reach users wherever they play and to scale their games effectively. By understanding the impact of marketing initiatives on PC and console, marketers can maximize budgets, explore new channels and optimize ROI.

"In a time when consumers engage with ads and cross-play our games on PC and mobile, we were looking for an attribution provider that goes across the board," said Robert Zhao, analytics and marketing, at Take Two Interactive Software, Inc. "Adjust's multi-platform measurement, superior reporting and innovative measurement tools for Google Play Games on PC allow us to streamline our campaign management and precisely monitor LTV for our games, irrespective of the platform."

