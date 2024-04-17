Adjust Unveils Mobile Analytics Solution Powered by AI, Advanced Machine Learning to Uncover Incrementality

Adjust InSight empowers and advises marketers to make privacy-first, data-driven, ROI-positive decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading measurement and analytics company Adjust unveiled InSight , a machine learning and AI-powered measurement solution giving marketers a data-driven lens to evaluate campaign effectiveness. With the introduction of Adjust's InSight, marketers can now benefit from incrementality analysis to measure the impact that particular marketing actions, such as budget increases, have on ROI. This enables marketers to easily analyze these marketing activities against target KPIs – discerning if they provide incremental lift, cannibalize organics or have no effect – to make ROI positive decisions.

"As our industry moves towards a more privacy-centric, aggregated approach to measurement, marketers are faced with even more complexity in understanding the true impact of their efforts," said Katie Madding, Chief Product Officer at Adjust. "This new era demands new innovative approaches that unlock real visibility. Without it, optimizing campaigns and allocating budget becomes a guessing game and marketers could be highly misled by relying solely on short-term measurement."

Incrementality analysis can boost a marketer's current measurement toolkit by uncovering the true value behind new advertising channels, campaigns, budget changes and seasonality that are not being delivered by any other marketing efforts. With InSight – Adjust's first recommendation-driven solution – marketers can leverage:

Synthetic control groups that eliminate data variables and leave the heavy lifting to Adjust.

that eliminate data variables and leave the heavy lifting to Adjust. Incremental models that are highly adaptable and consider many external variables like seasonality.

that are highly adaptable and consider many external variables like seasonality. Simplified charts that turn advanced analysis into results that are simple to read.

that turn advanced analysis into results that are simple to read. Intuitive setup that enables marketers to easily run as many experiments as they'd like and get results within minutes.

"Adjust is deeply committed to delivering next-gen solutions that answer the most critical question on marketers' minds: 'Is a campaign having a positive impact on my business?'," Madding added. "With InSight, marketers are no longer in the dark. Our models can accurately predict 'what could have happened if this marketing action hadn't taken place', bringing the precision level to 95%, which is the highest on the market."

Adjust's powerful incrementality solution has been in the early access phase, carefully tested and refined with the help of existing customers. During this period, Adjust gathered invaluable feedback and insights to fine-tune the product to meet the exact needs of the market.

"Adjust's incrementality measurement brought us insights into iOS campaign optimization once thought was no longer possible," said Jay Christian, Performance Marketing Manager at Pret A Manger. "With their machine learning models doing the heavy lifting and analyzing our historical aggregated data, insightful outcomes and advanced incrementality metrics are available at the push of a button."

Visit Adjust's InSight page for additional information. To learn more about incrementality analysis and how to take the guesswork out of marketing measurement, download The mobile marketer's essential guide to Incrementality Analysis .

