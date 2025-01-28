Adjustment of exercise price on outstanding options and granting of share options to the Executive Management team

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S (the "Company" or "Asetek") announces that its Board of Directors, on January 27, 2025, resolved to adjust the exercise prices of all outstanding option and warrant plans granted to employees as a direct effect of the terms of each respective option plan. The adjustment is a customary technical adjustment following the recently completed rights issue. The Board also resolved to change the currency denomination for all outstanding programs.

In accordance with the terms of each respective option plan, holders of options and warrants shall not be financially disadvantaged by the dilution caused by the Company's recent rights issue. As a result, the board of directors has decided to adjust the exercise prices by a factor of 51.1%. The table below outlines the newly adjusted exercise prices for all outstanding option and warrant plans:

Grant date

Expiry date

Exercise price (DKK)

Exercise price adjusted for the Offering (DKK)

October 30, 2018

October 29, 2025

13.82

7.06

September 8, 2019

September 8, 2026

7.37

3.76

April 21, 2020

April 21, 2027

11.44

5.84

September 5, 2022

September 5, 2027

4.49

2.29

December 12, 2023

December 12, 2028

4.07

2.08

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Asetek A/S has also resolved to grant share options to members of the Executive Management Team and former COO John Hamill, in accordance with the terms of their respective employment agreements.

A total of 15,532,800 options have been granted, distributed as follows:

  • CEO André Sloth Eriksen: 9,312,300 options
  • CFO Peter Dam Madsen: 3,233,400 options
  • Former COO John Hamill: 2,987,100 options

The exercise price for the options is DKK 0.43, calculated as the average closing price of Asetek A/S shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange during the five most recent trading days prior to and including the grant date on January 27, 2025. The options will vest after three years and will expire five years from the grant date. As of January 27, 2025, Asetek A/S has a total of 318,239,258 shares outstanding.

The new share option grant for the Executive Management team is part of their respective employment agreements and was originally planned to be granted in 2024. However, the board decided to await the outcome of the recent rights issue before proceeding. Former COO John Hamill is included in this grant to fulfill the terms of his employment agreement.

