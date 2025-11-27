Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, Asetek A/S (the "Company") announces to have received notifications regarding transactions in the Company's shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Vice chairman of the the Board of Directors of Asetek A/S, Jakob Alsted Have has on 25 November 2025 purchased 303,734 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 1.58 per share.

Vorup Invest ApS, a legal entity owned by member of the Board of Directors of Asetek A/S, Lars Kristensen has on 25 November, 26 November and 27 November 2025 in the aggregrate purchased 15,780,150 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 1.60 per share.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

