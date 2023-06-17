Adlai Stevenson School Student and Norwegian Scientist Launch "I Rescue a Child" Initiative

News provided by

ALCOR Capital Inc

17 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Molakal, a 17-year-old student from Adlai Stevenson School, together with Tom Goran Skog, a Norwegian scientist, has launched "I Rescue a Child", an innovative initiative that utilizes facial recognition technology and public involvement to combat child trafficking globally.

"I Rescue a Child" combines Molakal and Skog's tech-savvy approach with their passion for protecting vulnerable children. This groundbreaking initiative leverages a custom-built mobile app, integrating facial recognition technology, and securely uploads photos of missing children to the cloud.

Parents who have lost a child can visit any participating charity or college to submit essential information and photographs of their child. These pictures are then securely uploaded to the cloud database, transforming every smartphone user into a potential rescuer.

By capitalizing on the influence of celebrities and public figures to raise awareness, this revolutionary model aims to engage every user to take action. If a user captures a photograph of a child seen begging on the streets or engaged in child labor, the image is uploaded to the cloud. If a match occurs, the child's parents, law enforcement, and local NGOs are immediately alerted, prompting immediate action.

Once fully operational, the project is projected to rescue over 300,000 children from the clutches of traffickers.

Kennedy Molakal said, "My goal is to rescue one child at a time and bring joy back to their youth. It's an ambitious goal, but every child we save makes this initiative worthwhile."

Tom Goran Skog added, "The power of technology will enable every public to be an active savior of any trafficked child. We're giving the public the tools to be a part of the solution."

The duo is actively seeking partnerships with NGOs, public volunteers, and social impact organizations to join them in this important fight against child trafficking. Several celebrities and social organizations have already extended support for the initiative. They hope this will impact and save at least 10% of the globally trafficked children. ALCOR Capital is one of the global corporate sponsors for I Rescue a Child. 

SOURCE ALCOR Capital Inc

