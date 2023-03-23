ADLIB SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH VISIONEER INC.

Adlib Software and Visioneer Inc. collaborate to support business operations and document transformation.

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlib Software, a global leader in best-in-class document rendering solutions, is excited to announce a new strategic collaboration with Visioneer Inc, a developer of intelligent hardware and software document solutions and Xerox trademark licensee. This partnership will bring together Adlib's industrial-grade document transformation software with Visioneer's industry-leading document scanning solutions, creating a comprehensive, innovative approach to document processing.

The collaboration will enable businesses to extract data quickly and accurately from documents using Adlib's advanced OCR technology, combined with Visioneer's state-of-the-art scanning hardware. The relationship will also support the integration of the two companies' products, allowing for seamless document capture and management.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Visioneer," said Helen Rosen, CEO of Adlib Software. "Their expertise in scanning and imaging hardware, combined with our software, will provide customers with a complete solution for document transformation."

This collaboration will provide a significant benefit to organizations in many industries, including healthcare, finance, and government. By combining the strengths of Adlib and Visioneer, businesses will be able to easily scan, digitize, convert to PDF, share and archive corporate documents, while reducing the time and cost associated with manual processes.

"As an office automation company specializing in document workflow, Visioneer is excited to be working with Adlib to deliver a complete and integrated solution to our customers," said Jim Tamo, President of Visioneer. "This relationship is a key part of our partner strategy to augment Visioneer's content management solutions offerings, providing our customers with the technology they need to streamline business processes and improve productivity."

About Adlib

Adlib Software, a Diversis Capital Company, is the Document Transformation solution designed to help highly regulated organizations scale document workflows, expedite go-to-market activities, and improve archival and submissions compliance requirements. Adlib Software fully automates discovery, extraction, and conversion of information from hundreds of document types and makes them shareable and searchable. The biggest names in life sciences, energy, finance, and manufacturing trust Adlib's pixel perfect rendering. Adlib is a proud partner of leading ECM and IT solutions in life science, pharma, banking, legal, insurance, construction, and oil and gas industries. To learn more, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

About Visioneer, Inc.

Visioneer is a customer-driven developer of intelligent document solutions, accelerating digital transformation for business. Offering a range of software-enabled hardware products, including document scanners, printers and MFPs, Visioneer helps customers create, capture and manage information in more powerful, meaningful ways. Visioneer is a Xerox licensee, licensed to build, sell and support stand-alone document scanners. Learn more at www.visioneer.com and www.xeroxscanners.com.

CONTACT: Sue Yap

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Adlib Software