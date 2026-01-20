ADLINK Launches Its First COM Express Module Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors

Featuring new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores and up to 120 TOPS, NPU 5 with up to 50 TOPS, and Advanced CPU Architecture for Edge AI and General Embedded Systems — Industrial-Temperature SKUs Extended for Ruggedized Applications

Summary:

Up to 180 platform TOPS for complex edge AI workloads

Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 X e cores simplifying system integration, especially for graphics-intensive applications

cores simplifying system integration, especially for graphics-intensive applications Advanced hybrid CPU architecture combined with 128 GB DDR5, maximizing power-performance efficiency and responsiveness

Additional industrial-temperature SKUs, featuring IBECC memory and TSN Ethernet, are suitable for mission-critical and rugged applications

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors in a compact COM-HPC Mini form factor for space-constrained applications, expected in Q2 2026

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

New Heights in Edge AI: Significantly Faster NPU and GPU Performance

Express PTL

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge AI computing solutions, proudly presents its latest Express-PTL COM modules powered by new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Express-PTL modules deliver a major performance leap with their advanced AI architecture, featuring an integrated NPU 5.0 that provides up to 50 TOPS of dedicated AI acceleration, offering significantly higher than the previous generation, and a new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores designed for efficient, streamlined operation, and delivering up to 120 TOPS for AI tasks and notably enhanced graphics rendering, supporting up to 16 CPU cores. All processing units provide up to 180 platform TOPS of AI compute, tailored not only for heavy but also for complex edge AI workloads.

High-Performance, Rugged Design for Mission-Critical Edge AI

The Express-PTL incorporates a hybrid CPU architecture with 4 high-performance (P) cores, 8 efficiency (E) cores, and 4 low-power (LPE) cores, offering improved processing efficiency and enhanced transistor performance. Complementing this high-performance computing, the module supports up to 128GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM with IBECC for low-latency, reliable memory access. Industrial-temperature SKUs are engineered to withstand extreme rugged environments with a temperature range from –40°C to 85°C. Industrial features such as TCC, TSN, In-Band ECC, extended temperature support, and FuSa/FSEDP compliance further ensure robust, mission-critical operation, making the module a versatile and dependable solution for edge AI and general embedded deployments in demanding conditions.

Versatile AI Solutions for Complex Application Workloads

The Express-PTL module delivers powerful AI performance and efficient system design across a wide range of applications:

The Express-PTL module delivers enhanced graphics performance with its integrated Intel Arc GPU, featuring a simplified design that reduces complexity and helps lower system costs. It offers enhanced graphics performance while simplifying system design and reducing overall costs, making it ideal for graphics-intensive applications such as medical imaging and infotainment.

For autonomous robots, including humanoids and quadrupeds, the module delivers fast, efficient AI computation for navigation, object recognition, and real-time decision-making. Its improved communication architecture, via a higher bandwidth PCIe interface, enables low-latency accelerator interaction, allowing robots to respond instantly while maintaining high computational efficiency.

The Express-PTL module is engineered for extreme rugged environments, supporting a –40°C to 85°C temperature range for both operating and storage conditions, making it ideal for industrial automation, outdoor systems, and edge deployments exposed to severe temperature fluctuations.

What's Next? Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors Power ADLINK's Next Wave of AI

Following the release of the Express-PTL, expect the unexpected as the COM-HPC-mPTL, SBC35-PTL, and MXE-330 expand the embedded solutions portfolio with compact and high-performance solutions designed for space-constrained, robotics, and AMR-class edge applications. The COM-HPC mPTL integrates the CPU, NPU, and GPU into a single unit with soldered-down memory, ensuring reliable operation under vibration, shock, and extreme temperatures. The efficient designs of COM-HPC-mPTL and SBC35-PTL enable high-performance AI computing and device consolidation while minimizing footprint and optimizing system power. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, they deliver up to 180 platform TOPS of combined AI performance, with the integrated NPU 5.0 providing substantially higher performance and the new Intel Arc GPU faster graphics performance vs. previous generation, all within a compact form factor.

Scheduled for release in Q2 2026, the COM-HPC-mPTL will be available in a 95 mm x 70 mm module size, delivering high-performance computing for compact, rugged AI systems. Powerful and compact, the SBC35-PTL is a 3.5-inch single board computer offering energy-efficient AI computing and streamlined, space-saving device consolidation. The MXE-330 delivers system-level intelligence and speed as a versatile edge computing platform. SBC35-PTL and MXE-330 feature an Adaptive Function Module (AFM) design, enabling fully customizable I/O configurations and rapid, application-specific connectivity. Planned for launch in Q3 2026, the SBC35-PTL and MXE-330 further extend the embedded AI ecosystem with flexible, scalable, and edge AI solutions.

ADLINK's Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL development kits, including reference carriers and full I/O support, will be available in Q2 of 2026 to help you accelerate prototyping and simplify system integration.

For more information about ADLINK Computer-on-Modules, visit adlinktech.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ampro Adlink Technology Inc.