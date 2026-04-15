ADMA Investor Alert: ADMA Biologics Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Revenue Headwinds: Levi & Korsinsky

ADMA Biologics guided 2026 revenue to at least $635 million -- built on a 2025 revenue base a short-seller report alleges was inflated by as much as 23 percentage points.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) raised its 2026 total revenue guidance to at at least $635 million in its Q4 release on February 25, 2026, up from a previous $630 million and $625 million in the last two quaorters. A short-seller report published by Culper Research alleges that real 2025 revenues actually declined 3% year-over-year versus the 20% growth the Company reported -- calling into question the foundation underlying that forward guidance. Shareholders who lost money on ADMA are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CEO Adam Grossman stated on the November 5, 2025 call that management expects "continued accelerating utilization of ASCENIV continued growth of our IG portfolio throughout 2026 and beyond." He had made a similar statement on the Q2 2025 earnings call on August 6, 2025, telling investors the Company was "constantly reaffirming all previously issued financial guidance with growth rates anticipated to accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025 and beyond." The 2026 target represented continued acceleration from the reported 2025 trajectory. If the underlying 2025 revenue base was overstated, the forward guidance presented to investors rested on figures that did not reflect actual business performance.

The Culper Research report alleges that reported revenue growth was achieved through channel-stuffing and undisclosed related-party sales rather than genuine market demand. ADMA shares declined sharply following the report's publication. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether ADMA Biologics may have issued forward guidance without adequately disclosing known cost pressures, demand risks, or revenue-quality concerns that would have been material to investors evaluating the Company's outlook.

If you purchased ADMA Biologics shares and suffered a loss, click here to submit your information and discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Investigation

Q: How much did ADMA stock drop?A: ADMA Biologics shares declined sharply after Culper Research's report was issued in the afternoon of March 24, 2026. From a closing price of $13.59 on March 23, the stock fell by $3.96 (over 29%) over two days, closing at $9.63 on March 25.

Q: When did ADMA Biologics allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation focuses on statements made during 2025 earnings calls, including the Q2 call on August 6, 2025, the Q3 call on November 5, 2025, and the Q4 call on February 25, 2026, where management issued and reaffirmed revenue guidance and growth projections.

Q: What do ADMA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before?A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP