Verra Mobility Corporation Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Verra Mobility reaffirmed full-year guidance on May 6, 2026. Twenty days later, the Company slashed that guidance by up to $145 million after losing a customer responsible for over 10% of revenue.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shareholders lost approximately 45% of their investment value when the stock collapsed on May 26, 2026, after the Company disclosed that Avis Budget Group had terminated a contract representing more than 10% of annual revenue. Shareholders who lost money on VRRM are encouraged to submit their information immediately. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 6, 2026, CFO Craig Conti stated: "Based on our first-quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming all guidance measures." That guidance included total revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. On May 26, 2026 -- just twenty days later -- the Company that Avis Budget Group had terminated a contract representing more than 10% of revenue, estimating a $135M–$145M annualized impact to its Commercial Services segment and withdrew its prior guidance.

CEO David Roberts had characterized the Commercial Services contract renewal negotiations as "ongoing and constructive" during the same May 6 call. The contract termination had not been referenced in any SEC filing or public statement prior to the May 26 disclosure. Following the announcement that Avis Budget Group had ended a contract representing more than 10% of revenue, the stock declined sharply by roughly 40–45%.

Investors who purchased Verra Mobility shares and suffered a loss are urged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the VRRM investigation?A: Investors who purchased VRRM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did VRRM stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 45% after the Company disclosed the termination of its Avis Budget contract and withdrew full-year guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status of its Avis Budget contract negotiations and the reliability of its full-year financial guidance. When the contract termination was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought VRRM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP