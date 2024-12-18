ADMAF Announces Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 Programme to Launch its Twenty-Second Edition

Celebrating over 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the honorary founding patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, and under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) announced its programme for Abu Dhabi Festival 2025. Commencing on 7 February 2025, the annual Festival returns with its twenty-second edition under the theme, "Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony," celebrating cultural diversity, artistic excellence, and its country of honour, Japan.

The Festival presents a spectacular lineup of world-renowned talent, including orchestras, Taiko ensembles, opera, solo recitals, abroad performances, visual arts exhibitions, and education & community programmes, promising to engage and inspire audiences locally and internationally. This edition features 12 headline Arab premiere performances, world-exclusive co-productions, and various activations. Highlights include the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra with Yutaka Sado, Jonathan Tetelman, and Kyohei Sorita, KNUA symphony orchestra, KODO Japanese Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble, Virtuoso star pianist Yunchan Lim, Kuniko Kato, Katia and Marielle Labèque, an opera gala with star tenor Javier Camarena and Soprano Jessica Pratt, phenomenal violinist Augustin Hadelich, an All-Star Ballet Gala, acclaimed jazz trumpeter Riley Mulherkar and more.

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: "The Festival's inspiring theme "Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony," embodies the position of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, as a city that brings together endless cultures, to meet, communicate and exchange ideas, opportunities and potentials, in harmony and unity. The Festival celebrates Japan as the country of honour, commemorating over fifty years of mutual respect and friendship."

"The Festival continues to build cultural partnerships with international institutions, opening new avenues of collaboration between countries, global artists and audiences. The Festival's programme abroad will mark several historic milestones including the world premiere of Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande with Opera National de Paris. Additionally, it will showcase historic visual arts exhibitions in partnership with the renowned Seoul Museum of Art in Korea, alongside its world tour across China, Japan and Singapore." H.E. concluded.

