adMarketplace Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace , the leading native search advertising provider, today announced the completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I and Type II audits, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for data security and availability. The SOC 2 reports align with adMarketplace's ongoing commitment to provide a secure and continuous data environment for our advertiser and publisher partners.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information.

"adMarketplace is committed to innovating native search advertising solutions, and ensuring data security helps us build forever partnerships," said Adam J. Epstein, Co-CEO and President of adMarketplace. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reinforces a mutual level of trust with our partners that critical business data is safe in our hands."

Both audits were completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP , a premier certification body helping organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards. Johanson Group attested to adMarketplace's information security controls meeting the SOC 2 standards for data protection and availability.

About adMarketplace:

adMarketplace is the leader in native search advertising. For over two decades, adMarketplace has delivered relevant search advertising to consumers who skip the legacy search results page. The world's largest search advertisers drive measurably incremental results from adMarketplace's exclusive media opportunities across the internet's leading browsers, shopping apps, and editorial sites on the open web. adMarketplace's mission is to shape the consumer journey with relevant search ads and measure media value transparently to deliver performance at scale. Learn more about adMarketplace by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

