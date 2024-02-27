adMarketplace Appoints Adam J. Epstein to Co-Chief Executive Officer

With more than two decades of industry leadership during his tenure at adMarketplace, Epstein will now serve as Co-CEO alongside Jamie Hill.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace , the search advertising company, today announced Adam J. Epstein has been appointed Co-CEO and President. Epstein joined adMarketplace in 2003 after answering a Craigslist ad for a part-time general counsel role.

For 18 years, Epstein has served as President and COO of the company, playing an instrumental role in positioning adMarketplace as the largest marketplace for search advertising on the open web — connecting advertisers with high-intent customers.

Since his appointment as President in 2006, Epstein worked alongside Founder and Chairman Jamie Hill to sustain a 23% average annual growth rate for adMarketplace over the past 10 years.

Epstein now joins Hill as adMarketplace's Co-CEO. His focus is on finding and delivering value to adMarketplace's ecosystem of advertisers and publishers that will enable the company to accelerate its current growth trajectory.

"Over 21 years Adam has become a friend, a partner, a confidante—and absolutely the best hiring decision I ever made," said Chairman and Co-CEO Hill. "Adam forged a path to become one of the biggest influences in AdTech, and is a true testament to the American dream."

"There's a special magic that you only find at a founder-led company, and Jamie's long-term focus makes this company unique," Epstein said. "My gratitude is to him, the leadership team, the board, and the entire adMarketplace team. Today's the beginning of a new journey. The search advertising market needs adMarketplace to reach our full potential, and we're only getting started."

