adMarketplace Launches AI Discover Beta to Improve Consumer Discovery in AI Search

New publisher partners join to enhance AI chat experiences with relevant, performance-driven CPC ads

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- adMarketplace, the leader in Native Search™ advertising, today announced the Beta launch of its AI Discover Program, expanding its AI chat ad monetization program to new publisher partners seeking to enhance their AI chat experience with relevant ads that support user trust. The launch follows adMarketplace's first-to-market Alpha program, which debuted on Opera AI in October 2025 – making adMarketplace the first company to successfully run live AI chat ads at scale on a cost-per-click (CPC) basis.

AI Discover Beta launch partners include:

Opera AI, a leading global privacy browser

Dupe, an AI shopping engine that finds similar products for less

Sezzle, a buy now pay later platform

adMarketplace is actively expanding its publisher partnerships to grow the network further.

From Alpha to Beta: Built on Proven Results

The AI Discover Beta Program builds on six months of data and insights generated through the Alpha, which demonstrated that consumer shopping intent in AI chat is real and measurable. Across 700K AI queries, adMarketplace surfaced more than 2 million relevant sponsored placements which indicates that each AI consumer interaction can generate roughly three opportunities for brand engagements per an interaction

The Alpha also proved that relevant ads enhanced the AI chat experience for users. The quality and relevance of adMarketplace's AI ad experience generated such strong user trust that Opera redesigned their browser experience to make Opera AI more prominent.

Alpha learnings led to the development of adMarketplace's proprietary Commercial Intent Vector (CIV) technology which powers a proprietary ad engine named Arena. CIV extracts valuable intent signals from AI reasoning models so that Arena can select and rank the most relevant sponsored placements in real time and consumers see the most accurate product information.

How AI Discover Works

"The consumer journey is shifting rapidly because users trust AI discovery," said Adam J. Epstein, Co-CEO and President at adMarketplace. "The right ad engine bolsters that trust by ensuring every sponsored placement is relevant to what the consumer is already asking for."

AI Discover matches sponsored ads to conversational intent in real time, without impacting the AI reasoning model. With more than 200 million indexed product ads, adMarketplace has the volume of advertiser demand to match consumer intent with precision.

AI Discover creates value across the entire ecosystem. Consumers receive relevant product recommendations aligned to what they are actively searching. Publishers retain full control of their AI experience while unlocking a new revenue stream. And advertisers reach high-intent consumers at the moment they are ready to shop.

Program Details

Beta partners are seamlessly integrated into conversation interfaces. They will gain access to sponsored placements across multiple AI-native ad formats, includuing in-chat hover experiences and sponsored results below the chat. Beta participants will also receive exclusive monthly intelligence reports which include aggregated insights and benchmarks, to understand emerging consumer behavior in AI surfaces.

Unlike impression-based models, AI Discover Beta operates entirely on a CPC basis. Advertisers only pay when a consumer clicks through to their site, not for exposure or impressions. Every ad dollar is tied directly to consumer action, ensuring spend goes toward consumers who actively chose to engage with a brand.

"CPC was the right model for search and it is the right model for AI," continued Epstein. "When incentives are aligned, relevance and novelty follow. And that is how trust gets built in a new channel."

The AI Discover Beta Program will run from June 2026 through December 2026, with initial markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The program operates across a global publisher network reaching more than 300 million consumers.

To learn more about the AI Discover Beta:

https://www.admarketplace.com/ai-search-admarketplace

To learn more about consumer behavior in AI search:

https://www.admarketplace.com/blog/the-new-consumer-search-journey-what-1-000-shoppers-revealed-about-ais-growing-influence

About adMarketplace

adMarketplace has been the leader in Native Search™ advertising for over 25 years. We deliver relevant search ads that are native to the apps, sites, and platforms consumers actively use, outside of legacy search engines. The world's largest advertisers achieve efficiency and incremental campaign results from adMarketplace's exclusive media. As a two-sided marketplace, we also serve as the leading monetization partner for publishers on the open web. Our mission is to shape the consumer journey with relevant native search ads, and to measure media value transparently to deliver performance at scale. Learn more about us by visiting our website and following us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Tanvi Abichandani, Senior Product Marketing Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE adMarketplace