AdMaven Wins Best Ad Network of The Year Award at AGS Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdMaven the performance-driven ad network received the "Best Ad Network" at the AGS Awards 2021 in Dubai. The awards gala rewards those who have led, innovated, and significantly impacted the business industry. Winners are selected by a combination of votes from judges (70%) and the public (30%).

AdMaven growth over 2020 and 2021 has cemented the company's position as a leading performance-driven direct traffic network for mobile and web advertising. During the last year, AdMaven has sold a daily average of over 5 billion daily impressions. This has been achieved through a wide range of products and ad formats including full screen ads, push notification, in-page push, floating banners & more.

With AI-powered technology and over 12 years of experience in digital marketing and online advertising, AdMaven is the platform of choice for thousands advertisers, affiliates and agencies that need to buy traffic for performance and brand campaigns. To deliver these, AdMaven provides its publisher network with highly performing ads and formats that enable them to better monetize their web pages, and increase their revenues.

Creating a cleaner network, fighting fraud, and filtering non-converting traffic has been a priority for AdMaven in 2020. These efforts translated into providing an even better network of real-only users for our advertisers. In addition, our improved algorithms and machine learning capabilities have been key to succeed in optimizing performance offers vs CPM bids.

Noam Cohen, C0-CEO of AdMaven said: "We are honoured to be crowned Best Ad Network at the AGS Awards. This recognition is testament to the effort of our amazing team and incredible partners, who work together every day to innovate and push the envelope with innovative technologies that are reshaping the online advertising landscape."

About AdMaven:

AdMaven is the leading ad network that offers high quality direct traffic to optimize advertiser ROI and reach, while providing publishers highly performing ads to better monetize their web pages. With over 12 years of online advertising expertise, AdMaven helps advertisers, content creators and publishers worldwide with cutting-edge advertising solutions that provide advertisers with the highest quality direct traffic for web and mobile, while maximizing revenues for our extensive publisher network. With over 5 Billion daily real impressions, multiple formats and an intuitive self-serve platform we help thousands of companies find the traffic that converts for their business. Learn more about AdMaven here.

