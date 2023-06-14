AdminaHealth® Announced as Sponsor of NABIP 2023 Annual Convention

AdminaHealth

14 Jun, 2023

Leading provider of premium billing solutions, AdminaHealth, to showcase innovative AdminaHealth Billing Suite® at NABIP Marketplace

GREENWICH, Conn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the trusted leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, is proud to announce its participation as a sponsor at the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) 2023 Annual Convention, June 24-27 in New Orleans, LA.

AdminaHealth is dedicated to transforming the premium billing experience for licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants, and benefit professionals. As a sponsor of the NABIP 2023 Annual Convention, AdminaHealth will showcase its cutting-edge patented AdminaHealth Billing Suite® within the NABIP Marketplace. Attendees are invited to stop by booth #112 and meet with AdminaHealth representatives Christopher Arcoleo and Michael Foley to learn how implementing a SaaS solution for billing administration can be a remarkably simple way to fast-track business growth.

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite revolutionizes premium billing management by streamlining processes, increasing efficiency, and minimizing errors. This comprehensive suite of tools and technologies empowers insurance professionals to take control of their premium billing operations with ease, allowing them to focus on delivering superior service to their clients.

"We are excited to be part of this year's NABIP Annual Convention and to introduce our innovative AdminaHealth Billing Suite to attendees," said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member. "Our mission is to simplify and enhance the premium billing experience, and our suite of solutions is designed to meet the evolving needs of both fully-insured and self-funded groups. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals, sharing our expertise, and exploring collaborative opportunities during this premier event."

Convention attendees can visit AdminaHealth at Booth #112 to experience firsthand how they can optimize premium billing processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at [email protected].

About AdminaHealth
AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

