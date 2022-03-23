AdminaHealth® Announces Dennis Reaves as Senior Director of Software Engineering

"We are excited to have Dennis at the helm directing the Research and Development of our industry-recognized SaaS premium billing platform," said Bull. "As a technology leader and innovator for over 35 years, Dennis brings his impressive talents to measure and improve process efficiency and effectiveness, and institute new client-centric features to take our technology to the next level."

Reaves brings a diverse career developing cutting-edge technology solutions. Most recently, he was responsible for building innovative wellness tools to support substance abuse treatment for opioid addiction. Reaves also led a business unit delivering innovative labeling software to eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Outside the health sector, he co-founded Storm Exchange, the first financial company to offer weather derivatives to the financial markets that mitigated weather risk across all verticals, led a team to build micro-payment solutions for small value purchases on the internet, and oversaw the technology team that built the platform for powering a global logistics outsourcing company focused on large chemical companies.

"My extensive hands-on experience in healthcare, financial markets, and payments has prepared me for this role at AdminaHealth," said Dennis. "The world of benefit-cost management is becoming more and more data-driven, and I look forward to evolving AdminaHealth's industry-leading premium billing and reconciliation platform. Our clients need an effective way to manage their large and disparate benefits data in a single, easy-to-navigate solution. My cumulative experience aligns perfectly with AdminaHealth's forward-thinking approach."

SOURCE AdminaHealth