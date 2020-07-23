AdminaHealth® Appoints Siobain McHugh as Implementation Manager

Ms. McHugh has worked in the healthcare industry for the past 25 years with a focus on data management and data analytics. Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Siobain held varying positions at Optum helping Fortune 100 employers with their healthcare operations productivity.

Most recently Ms. McHugh was a Senior Manager at Optum where she was the subject matter expert for the data warehouse and reporting system working closely with Sales and Marketing. In this role she provided solution support, conducted discovery meetings, and facilitated product demonstrations to prospective clients and stakeholders.

She also spent many years as an Implementation Manager acting as the primary client contact between Optum and external data sources and vendors where she successfully managed the implementation of 10-12 integrated data warehouses for employers. She identified risks, managed timelines, and ensured appropriate resource allocation. In this role she worked directly with employers, brokers, TPAs, and hundreds of data suppliers.

In addition to her experience at Optum, Siobain held a Product Manger role at Clarity Software Solutions managing the product development related to new IRS forms and processes related to the Affordable Care Act.

"I am excited to bring my healthcare experience to AdminaHealth. I look forward to joining the team and contributing to our growth," says Siobain. "I am fortunate to also find an organization like AdminaHealth that both cares about their people and helps clients implement solutions that transform their premium billing processes."

"We are very excited to bring on Ms. McHugh," said Director of Customer Success Tim Sakayev. "She brings experience in employee benefits, healthcare, benefits administration, and employer plan design. She will be an asset to ensuring customer success."

Siobain received her B.S. from Quinnipiac University and an MBA from University of New Haven. She is active with her community Meals on Wheels program and assorted school fundraising activities.

