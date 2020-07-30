AdminaHealth® Featured as a Top 25 HR Technology Solutions Provider of 2020

"We are delighted to be recognized and featured in the CIO Applications publication," said Robert Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "HR administrators have been facing unprecedented challenges that are only increasing as economies slowly start to reopen and workers' status change back to being benefit eligible. The economic reopening coincides with the launch of mid-year and new plan year renewal activities, causing a critical need for automation. We are honored that our software is recognized as a valuable platform to simplify and streamline these processes."

In addition to COVID-19-related challenges, HR administrators are facing increased pressure to tailor benefits to the rising gig economy and the huge influx of millennials in the workforce. As a result, HR's focus has shifted to diversified employee benefit packages, with a growing emphasis on voluntary benefits.

"The soon-to-be released 3.0 version of our SaaS Billing Suite even further simplifies the administration of employee benefit premiums, making it easy for HR administrators to manage enrollment integration, billing, and carrier payments regardless of plan complexity," added Frank Bianchi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "The platform leverages Cloud, Analytics, and AI algorithms to automate what was historically an industry-wide manual process. HR Administrators will appreciate how easily the AdminaHealth platform adapts to changes in healthcare and benefit plans and leverages the power of automated reconciliation and consolidation of invoices for the expanded number of carriers contained in an employer's plan."

AdminaHealth completes the enrollment and benefit administration process through automated and simplified premium billing, reconciliation, and payment to the carriers providing the coverages. The platform supports employers, carriers, brokers, TPAs, associations, and benefit administrators. Customers realize significant operational efficiencies, higher rates of billing accuracy, reduced premium leakage, and improved time to market for new benefit introduction.

