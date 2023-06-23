AdminaHealth® Named a Top 10 Best HR Technology Solution Provider

AdminaHealth

23 Jun, 2023, 13:05 ET

Industry-leading premium billing solution, the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®, and the team behind it featured in Insights Success

GREENWICH, Conn., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, has been named a Top 10 Best HR Technology Solution Provider by Insights Success magazine. The company's groundbreaking premium billing SaaS platform, the AdminaHealth Billing Suite®, is revolutionizing the benefits industry by automating and streamlining the complex process of premium billing, reconciliation, and consolidation.

AdminaHealth is featured as a Top 10 Best HR Technology Solution Provider in Insights Success magazine
AdminaHealth is featured as a Top 10 Best HR Technology Solution Provider in Insights Success magazine

With the rapidly changing marketplace and increasing demand for voluntary benefits, the AdminaHealth Billing Suite fulfills HR professionals', brokers', and carriers' desire for innovative solutions to improve efficiency and accuracy in managing benefits administration.

For employers, the platform provides quick error detection, ensuring that employees are correctly enrolled in plans with accurate premium amounts. Carriers benefit from a single billing process that works across all enrollment platforms, allowing them to present a reconciled bill to customers and accelerate time-to-market for new products. Additionally, the platform offers secure and efficient payment processing for groups, TPAs, and other benefit providers.

In 2014, having identified the need for an automated solution to replace error-prone spreadsheets and manual processes, AdminaHealth's CEO and Founding Member, Robert A. Bull launched the AdminaHealth Billing Suite. Its patented platform automates enrollment, invoice, and monthly payroll reconciliation and consolidation; streamlines payment management; and facilitates collaboration among stakeholders.

"We're excited to be recognized as one of the best HR technology solution providers," said Bull. "Our automated premium billing platform is transforming the benefits industry, eliminating manual processes, and delivering unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. We are dedicated to supporting our clients' success and helping them provide the best benefits packages to their employees."

The Insights Success article highlights that by moving from manual or legacy billing services to the automated AdminaHealth Billing Suite, companies save time and money, ensure transparency and consistency, and eliminate manual interventions and human error.

Read the full article about the AdminaHealth Billing Suite.

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

