AdminaHealth Promotes Christian Morris to Vice President of Sales

News provided by

AdminaHealth

26 May, 2023, 12:52 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christian Morris to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Continue Reading
Christian Morris, Vice President of Sales, AdminaHealth
Christian Morris, Vice President of Sales, AdminaHealth

With over 20 years of business development and entrepreneurial experience in technology, benefits tech, and media, Morris has been instrumental in expanding AdminaHealth's reach and impact. He joined the digital billing solution company as Director of Sales and Marketing in 2017, making an immediate impression in driving visibility and educating benefits and insurance ecosystem members on the value of the AdminaHealth platform. His leadership and expertise helped to establish AdminaHealth as a leading provider of employee benefits billing technology.

"Christian's passion and skills are invaluable to our team," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Christian held senior sales and marketing positions in software, publishing, and media organizations in both Europe and the US. His experience, as well as his proven leadership, make him the ideal choice for Vice President of Sales. We are confident that he will continue to drive growth and success for our company."

"I'm excited to take on this new role and continue to build upon the momentum we've achieved at AdminaHealth," said Morris. "We have a fantastic team and a cutting-edge platform that is transforming the employee benefits industry. I look forward to working with our clients and partners to deliver even greater value and innovation."

About AdminaHealth
AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

SOURCE AdminaHealth

Also from this source

AdminaHealth Promotes Christopher Arcoleo to Vice President of Sales

Meet AdminaHealth® in Booth #801 at BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.