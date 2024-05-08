Admiral Harry B. Harris, USN (Ret) Joins Beacon Global Strategies as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, today announced it will be expanding its Indo-Pacific Practice with the addition of Admiral Harry B. Harris, USN (Ret), as Senior Advisor. The Indo-Pacific Practice is led by BGS Managing Director Eric Sayers.

Admiral Harris served as Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, from 2013 to 2015 and then as Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, until his retirement from the Navy in 2018. He subsequently was appointed U.S. ambassador to South Korea, serving until January 2021.

"BGS is pleased to welcome Admiral Harris to the team at such a critical time," said BGS Co-Founder and Managing Director Andrew Shapiro. "The Indo-Pacific region is undergoing dramatic geopolitical changes and businesses need help navigating the complex policy dynamics at play in Washington and abroad."

"We are thrilled to have Admiral Harris join BGS where he will contribute directly to the ongoing work of the Indo-Pacific Practice and the work of the broader firm. He has had a distinguished career and brings extensive knowledge and expertise working on Asia and China-related issues that will complement the experience of our growing team," said Eric Sayers, Managing Director at Beacon.

Admiral Harris served as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea from 2018 until 2021. Previously, he served 40 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring on June 1, 2018. The first Asian-American to hold four-star rank in the Navy, Admiral Harris commanded the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Sixth Fleet, Striking and Reconnaissance Forces NATO, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 1, and Patrol Squadron 46. From 2011 to 2013, he's served as the Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff where he was the Chairman's direct representative to the Secretary of State and was concurrently designated as the U.S. Roadmap Monitor for the Mid-East Peace Process (Oslo Accords). Admiral Harris participated in Operations Attain Document, Earnest Will, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Willing Spirit, and Odyssey Dawn. He amassed over 4400 flight hours, including over 400 combat hours.

A 1978 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Admiral Harris holds master's degrees from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and Georgetown's School of Foreign Service. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Council of American Ambassadors.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security.

