Beacon Global Strategies Earns Top Ranking in Political Risk by Chambers Crisis & Risk Management

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) has once again been ranked as a leading firm in Political Risk, Global-wide, in this year's edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management. In the category of client services, the firm received a perfect score of 5 out of 5. BGS was praised by clients for its ability to "provide critical insights into complex issues," and for "having a deep bench of experts, advisors, and analysts, and knowing when to pull in the appropriate resources and team members to help work through issues as they emerge."

The annual Chambers Crisis & Risk Management guide spotlights the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide, featuring detailed coverage of core crisis and risk services in the U.S., U.K., and Global-wide regions.

"We are proud to once again be recognized for our exceptional efforts in guiding clients through the complexities of national security decision-making. In a world where global dynamics are constantly evolving, our team's expertise in addressing challenges both in Washington and beyond is more crucial than ever," said Andrew Shapiro, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security. Drawing on decades of service in the international security arena, Beacon develops and executes strategies that enable companies to achieve their business objectives around the world.

