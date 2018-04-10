Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division

Heck retired from Teaneck High School in 2017 after 29 years of successful service and dedication. He began his career as a Physical Education Teacher, transitioning into the role of Dean of Students then onto Assistant Principal and spent his final years in Teaneck as Principal. No matter the position he held, Heck said that it was the students that made it a career he was proud to be a part of.

As Principal, Heck was responsible for 300 staff members and more than 1,500 students, and he says the people were the reason he showed up every day. "I loved coming here," he says. "I loved doing what I was doing. The amount of hours I put in — the amount of time I put in with the students— never really mattered because it was something I loved doing."

When retiring in 2017, Heck wasn't planning to seek rest and relaxation. "I'm looking for that next passion," he said, "and I hope I find it soon."

And Heck found that new passion quickly. CMS Technology Partners, a data, voice and business consulting firm, is eager for Dennis Heck to join the K12 Education Division as Regional Sales Manager.

With more than two decades of quality products and services, CMS Technology Partners works to deliver customized solutions to meet the needs of their clients. In this new role, Heck will offer these best-in-class technology services and products to businesses and institutions nationwide. Heck will be responsible for improving the way parents, students and teachers communicate. Additionally, he will provide the resources to seamlessly integrate mobility, collaboration, messaging, video and voice.

CMS is confident that Heck's past experience will help ensure innovative, modern solutions throughout the diverse school districts and businesses. With such a relevant past career, the transition from High School Principal to Regional Sales Manager will be an easy one for both for Heck and his new coworkers.

The company looks forward to utilizing his robust leadership and interpersonal skills for the benefit of its teams, staff and customers. CMS Technology Partners, along with Heck, are both excited for what the near future holds.

To learn more about CMS Technology Partners and the technology they provide, visit www.callcms.com.

CONTACT: CMS Technology Partners, 877-267-3283, info@callcms.com

