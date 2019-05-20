Adolescent Sports Metrics Announces Free Full Protocol UIL Pre-Participation Evaluations for IRB (research)

DALLAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolescent Sports Metrics (ASM) is offering free in-office UIL Pre-Participation Physicals for IRB (research) for all student athletes planning to participate in a school sponsored sport activity during the 2019-2020 school year.

The pre-participation physical evaluation is a commonly requested physical for athletes of all ages. The overall goal is to promote the health of athletes and their safe participation in sports. Although studies have not found that the pre-participation physical evaluation prevents morbidity and mortality associated with sports, it can detect conditions that predispose the athlete to injury or illness and can provide ideas to prevent injuries.

ASM's Full Protocol UIL Pre-Participation Physical for IRB (research) includes all the components of the standard UIL physical with the addition of a detailed concussion evaluation, digital spinal & extremity ROM, strength testing, EKG/ECG and baseline labs. All students that participate are de-identified, meaning none of the data collected can be connected to their identity which completely preserves participant privacy. The Full Protocol Pre-Participation Physical for IRB (research) requires 1 hour to complete and is entirely free when performed in the ASM office. Please visit the ASM website (www.AdolescentSportsMetrics.org) to learn more or schedule an appointment.

About Adolescent Sports Metrics

Adolescent Sports Metrics (ASM) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2017. ASM's mission is to collect data from young athletes during UIL Pre-Participation Evaluations in order to establish what "normal" looks like in this demographic group. "Normal" data ranges are not currently available for various reasons, primarily because this age group does not see healthcare providers unless ill. As a result, the data collected during sick visits do not improve diagnoses for providers or outcomes for patients. By allowing ASM to serve your children, you allow us to serve everyone's in the future with better data, for better research and better futures.

Website: www.AdolescentSportsMetrics.org

Facebook: @ASMetrics

Twitter: @ASportsMetrics

SOURCE Adolescent Sports Metrics

Related Links

https://adolescentsportsmetrics.org

