Adolfson & Peterson Construction Achieves Sustainability Milestone with 100th LEED®-Certified Project

AP collaborated closely with the City of Minneapolis and HCM Architects on the design, construction and execution of the project. Because the nontypical project was largely comprised of concrete structures, amenities and paving, the builders focused on maximizing the use of recycled materials that were sourced within the region to achieve certification.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards were developed in 1994 to encourage sustainable practices in the design and construction of new buildings and establish criteria for performance measurement. It provides a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings.

"Prioritizing and building LEED®-certified projects allows us to help bring positive, measurable change to the communities where we live and build," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "The completion of our 100th LEED project is a significant milestone in AP's long history of environmental stewardship and reinforces our commitment and industry leadership in this area."

AP has been involved in building LEED projects for more than a decade. Other local LEED-certified projects AP has completed include the American Swedish Institute, Loring Park Apartments, the Metro State Student Center and the Normandale 8200 Tower.

"We are a key partner to our clients in their efforts to develop buildings with the highest environmental standards," said Hansen. "LEED is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability measurement and helps our clients save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier spaces for the people that live, work and play in the spaces."

AP works collaboratively with design teams and owners to meet each project's sustainability goals, including stormwater runoff management, high-efficiency mechanical equipment and materials waste recycling. AP has received multiple green building awards and was most recently ranked #26 on Engineering News-Record's Top 100 Green Contractors list.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading national construction management firm and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). For more than 75 years, AP has remained a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining a solid safety record. The company offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments. It currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to clients, communities and employees, as well as a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed AP to remain an industry leader and dependable construction partner for decades. Find more information at www.a-p.com or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

