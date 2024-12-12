Adolfson & Peterson Construction Continues to Lead in Environmental Construction

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting company, is proud to announce its continued success in the environmental construction sector. The company has once again been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation by ranking #25 on ENR's Top 100 Green Contractors list for the third year in a row.

This year, AP has further solidified its position as a leader in environmental construction by achieving the following rankings:

#3 Top Contractors in General Building – Correctional Facilities

Top Contractors in General Building – Correctional Facilities #4 among Green Contractors in the education sector

among Green Contractors in the education sector #6 Top Contractors in Environmental – Water Treatment, Desalination Plants

Top Contractors in Environmental – Water Treatment, Desalination Plants #14 on the Top Firms by Market Sector – Water Treatment/Supply

on the Top Firms by Market Sector – Water Treatment/Supply #14 Top Contractors in Environmental – Water Supply

Top Contractors in Environmental – Water Supply #15 Top Contractors in General Building – Education

Top Contractors in General Building – Education #32 Top Contractors in Manufacturing

Top Contractors in Manufacturing #36 Top CMAR Firms

Top CMAR Firms #65 on the Top 200 Environmental Firms list

"We are thrilled to see our continued progress in the environmental construction market," said Jeff Hansen, CEO of AP. "Our dedication to sustainable practices and innovative solutions has allowed us to deliver exceptional projects that benefit both our clients and the environment."

AP's commitment to environmental stewardship is evident in its work on a wide range of projects, including:

Grant County, Minnesota's new Law Enforcement Center is now powered by clean, renewable geothermal energy. The installation of geothermal wells has enabled the county to eliminate its reliance on fossil fuels for heating, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and energy costs. This sustainable solution benefits the environment and provides a reliable and efficient source of heat for the facility.

new Law Enforcement Center is now powered by clean, renewable geothermal energy. The installation of geothermal wells has enabled the county to eliminate its reliance on fossil fuels for heating, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and energy costs. This sustainable solution benefits the environment and provides a reliable and efficient source of heat for the facility. The Mandaree Wellness Campus in Mandaree, North Dakota , which includes a Community Center, Assisted Living Facility and a Healthcare Clinic, utilizes a centralized geothermal heating and cooling system designed to minimize the environmental impact of all three facilities.

AP's dedication to sustainability aligns with the growing demand for environmentally responsible construction practices. The company's expertise in green building and environmental services positions it as a valuable partner for clients seeking to create sustainable and resilient structures.

Read more about green operations in the construction industry and view the full list of ENR's Top 200 Environmental Firms List here and view the full list of Top 100 Green Building Contractors here.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading national construction management firm, consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). For more than 75 years, AP has built trust, communities, and people—while delivering an exceptional product and client experience. The family-owned company offers preconstruction and construction services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, mission critical, multifamily, municipal, recreation, and senior living market segments across the country from offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, and Wyoming. AP is committed to creating a safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. www.a-p.com

