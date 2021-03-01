Adolfson & Peterson Construction Announces Additions To Midwest Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a Minneapolis-based and family-owned general contractor, announced today the appointment of Brad Hendrickson as Regional President, AP Midwest, as well as a number of additions to the leadership team.

Brad will provide strategic leadership for the Midwest region and is responsible for all aspects of business performance, including profitability and growth, operational efficiency, safety performance, quality, compliance, collaboration, client relationships and team member development.

"Brad's deep industry expertise and broad portfolio makes him a great fit for AP and the strategy we are executing across the organization," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "He has a wealth of knowledge and experience and I'm confident in his ability to accelerate growth and bring operational efficiencies to the organization."

Brad spent more than 30 years at PCL Construction Services in a variety of roles, including field engineer, project manager, chief estimator, construction manager and area manager. He has extensive experience in self-perform concrete and a track record of building and maintaining strong client relationships. His project portfolio includes an impressive list of major projects including health care, higher education, hospitality, and manufacturing facilities.

Brad's experience and leadership, combined with exceptional supporting talent, will help drive AP's success in the Midwest and support ongoing growth, safety and sustainability. In addition to Brad's appointment and several internal promotions, AP has recently added two key leaders to its Midwest team:

David Grandstaff was recently hired as Director of Preconstruction and will be responsible for estimating, building and maintaining relationships with designers, subcontractors, owners and internal partners to ensure consistency and best practices are utilized throughout the preconstruction process. David previously worked for both McGough and Mortenson, where he developed a commitment to process mapping and process experience.

Chris Boal was recently appointed as Director of Virtual Construction. Chris will rely on 23 years of industry experience in virtual design and construction processes, technology, and innovation to enhance AP's customer-driven focus. Prior to AP, Chris worked for both PCL and Mortenson leading innovation, lean, scheduling, quality and virtual construction departments.

"AP has a great reputation for quality in the marketplace, and I'm eager to be a part of that legacy and continue serving our clients and partners in the Midwest," said Hendrickson. "We have an extremely talented team in place and we are well positioned for success in the upcoming year and beyond."

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a family-owned company that is consistently ranked among the top construction managers and general contractors in the nation, while maintaining one of the safest records in the industry. With a mission of building trust, communities and people, AP focuses on projects that enhance where we live and work. Founded in 1946, AP is known within the building industry for our uncompromising commitment to our clients, our employees and the communities where we build and work. AP offers preconstruction and construction services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments. Our leaders support an employee base of 700+ who work from offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming.

