Adolfson & Peterson Construction Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Company-Wide "Day of Giving"

"For 75 years, our organization has built and maintained strong relationships in the communities where we operate," said Jeff Hansen , CEO. "Giving back to our communities reflects our core values and company culture and is the cornerstone of the legacy we have built together. This year we will celebrate that legacy through focused giving and community service across our many regions and offices."

AP has historically provided donations and service in the communities it operates, supporting at-risk children and adults, military veterans, disaster relief and rebuilding, local food banks, hospitals and health organizations, schools, and other nonprofits and charitable foundations. The Day of Giving builds on those relationships and provides a more focused effort to give back in a meaningful way.

"We're proud of our growth and longevity in the industry and the positive impact we've made on the clients and communities we serve," said Hansen. "The Day of Giving brings our people together to celebrate our successes while giving back and engaging with those in need of support in our local communities."

AP's regional offices will select local charities and causes that have special meaning for their employees, including Feed My Starving Children and AZCEND Food Bank in Arizona, Transplants for Children and Dallas Children's Advocacy Center in Texas, and Hearts and Hammers and Second Harvest Heartland in Minnesota. Locations are also organizing fundraisers and blood drives, collecting and donating food and clothing, providing supplies to local schools, participating in park clean-ups and many other activities.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction:

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been building trust, communities and people for 75 years. Founded in 1946, AP has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships, while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments, and currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to its clients, communities, and employees, along with a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

