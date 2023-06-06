Adolfson & Peterson Construction Hosts Another Successful Bean Bag Tournament in Duluth

The second annual bean bag tournament raised a total of $11,000 for The Northern Lights Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting company, recently hosted its second annual charity bean bag tournament in Duluth, Minn. For the second year in a row, proceeds raised were donated to The Northern Lights Foundation, a local organization. The Northern Lights Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that seeks to ease the emotional and financial stresses placed on families with children who have life-threatening illnesses. The event sold out one month before the tournament itself and brought in a total of $11,000, exceeding last year's total donation of $8,000.  

People playing bags at the AP Bean Bag Tournament
"At AP, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work — and we love supporting the Duluth community," said Patrick Sims, Director of Operations, AP. "It was an honor to host our second annual tournament this year to support The Northern Lights Foundation and the people they serve."

The event took place at Clyde Iron Works and consisted of a bean bag tournament, food and beverages, prizes, a silent auction and an afternoon of networking. More than 64 teams participated in the event, including local AP partners, subcontractors, suppliers, and vendors. AP has already selected the date for next year's tournament, set for May 2 at Clyde Iron Works.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction 
Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading construction management firm in the U.S. and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services across multiple market segments and geographic regions with more than 650 employees and offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to clients, communities, and employees and a commitment to core values and innovation has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable construction partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. 

