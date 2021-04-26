Adolfson & Peterson Construction Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a Minneapolis-based and family-owned construction manager and general contractor, today announced plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary and long legacy in the construction industry. The company will commemorate the milestone anniversary with a year-long celebration that includes community service, media, events and other appreciation and recognition activities.

"We're excited to celebrate our legacy and achievements with the many current and former team members, partners, clients, shareholders and communities that have played a part in our success," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "We're really proud of our longevity and reputation in the industry, as well as the positive impact we've made on the communities where we live and build."

George Adolfson and Gordon Peterson founded Adolfson & Peterson in the basement of Adolfson's home in 1946. Since then, the company has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR).

"Over time, AP has gained experience and expertise that our clients have come to appreciate and value," said Hansen. "The company remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability, and relationships, while maintaining a strong safety record."

Today AP offers preconstruction and construction services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments. The company employs more than 600 team members in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. AP also works closely with thousands of subcontractors and trade partners to complete building projects in the markets it serves.

"The key to our sustainability and growth lies in the relationships we've made, the people we have working with us, and our ability to adapt and change over time," Hansen said. "We've responded to changes in the market and evolved as a company to remain a leader in the industry for all these years. And we continue to invest in new systems and technologies to provide better service to our clients, become more efficient, and improve quality and safety."

AP's anniversary celebration will be a sustained effort throughout the year, and the company will take time to recognize each of its many stakeholders in different ways. In addition to communications and virtual activities, the company hopes to be able to host in-person events later in the year.

