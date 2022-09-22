Adolfson & Peterson Construction Ranked 22nd on Industry List of Top 100 Green Contractors

National construction firm continues to improve its position on ENR's annual listing of sustainable builders

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) today announced it was ranked #22 on Engineering News-Record's annual "Top 100 Green Contractors" list, moving up from #26 in 2021 and #39 in 2020. In addition, AP was the #1 green builder among Minnesota-based general contractors and #3 green builder nationally in the Education sector. Rankings are based on revenue generated from projects that meet specific standards for environmental impact, energy efficiency or carbon footprint.

"We are improving our building practices and results and leading the way in our industry," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "Environmental stewardship is now a key component of our strategic plan, and we continue to invest resources into this critical area. The entire leadership team at AP continues to drive change in our company and the industry and we are committed to significantly reducing our carbon footprint over the next few years."

AP uses recycled building materials (rebar, steel, copper, asphalt) or low-emitting sealants and adhesives to reduce impact on the environment. The company also employs environmentally friendly building practices such as stormwater runoff management, high-efficiency mechanical equipment and materials waste recycling. It's also incorporated geothermal mechanical systems, cross-laminated timber and solar panels into projects to reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint.

"Builders, developers and designers continue to embrace new green building standards and invest in more environmentally-friendly projects," said Hansen. "AP works closely and collaboratively with its key business partners to meet each project's sustainability goals."

AP recently announced the successful completion of its 100th LEED®-certified project. The company has also received multiple green building awards, including a recent ENR 2021 Sustainability Award for the Moby GEO Exchange project at Colorado State University. Last month AP also made ENR's list of "Top 200 Environmental Firms."

Read more about green operations in the construction industry and view the full list of ENR's Top Green Contractors here.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been building trust, communities and people for 75 years. Founded in 1946, AP has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships, while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments, and currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to its clients, communities, and employees, along with a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

