Adonis Achieves Over 4x Revenue Growth, Marking a Milestone Year in the Shift to Agentic AI for Healthcare RCM

As RCM leaders face mounting payer pressure and margin volatility, Adonis emerges as a category-defining platform for agentic orchestration.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis closed 2025 with over 4x revenue growth and significant momentum across provider groups, hospitals, and health systems nationwide. The company expanded its customer base while existing clients deepened adoption of the platform, resulting in net revenue retention exceeding 130%, a testament to growing trust in Adonis' ability to tackle high-impact revenue challenges.

Panelists speaking at the 2025 RCM Innovation Summit (left to right): Akash Magoon - Co-Founder and CEO, Adonis, Richard Silveria - CFO, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Sharlene Seidman - SVP RCM, Yale New Haven Health, Alvin Liu - Head of AI Innovation, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Highlights from the year included quarterly panel events at Adonis' New York City headquarters featuring industry leaders from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Yale New Haven Health, Johns Hopkins, and more. The final event celebrated winners of the inaugural RCM25 Awards program, designed to recognize revenue cycle leaders driving innovation and transformation across healthcare.

These milestones come amid unprecedented challenges in healthcare revenue cycle management. Margin pressure is intensifying, payer behavior is growing more unpredictable, and expectations for financial performance have never been higher. This evolving landscape has exposed a fundamental misalignment between people, processes, and technology.

As a leading revenue cycle technology company, Adonis works closely with providers, hospitals, and health systems, witnessing firsthand the widening gap between rising performance expectations and the tools and headcount available to meet them. Legacy RCM systems, designed primarily for basic billing transactions, struggle to adapt to changing payer behavior or provide actionable insights. Disparate data and traditional reporting tools leave teams without the real-time visibility or predictive foresight necessary to keep pace.

In this fast-changing landscape, AI in healthcare revenue cycle management has finally reached a turning point. More and more RCM leaders are moving past the hype and looking for solutions that are truly built for healthcare. These are tools that fit seamlessly into their daily workflows and actually deliver real results like higher collections, quicker reimbursements, and fewer denials.

"Since adopting Adonis last year, we've seen a significant transformation in our revenue cycle operations. The platform's capabilities across real-time intelligence and automation, embedded into our workflows, have enabled us to proactively address payer challenges, reduce denials, and accelerate cash flow," said William Vanderveer, CEO of Redefine Healthcare. "Instead of chasing issues manually, our team is now focused on strategic initiatives, and Adonis has been a true partner in driving measurable financial outcomes."

By unifying data, surfacing actionable insights, and autonomously deploying agentic workflows, Adonis is helping teams collect more of what they are owed. This is ultimately enabling teams to act faster with confidence and reduce friction across people, processes, and payers.

Entering 2026 aligned with these shifts and energized by growing momentum, Adonis looks forward to shaping the future of revenue cycle management and continuing to support healthcare organizations navigating an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Adonis is the leading AI Orchestration platform for RCM, purpose-built for healthcare organizations seeking to transform their revenue operations. Traditional RCM processes often struggle with inefficiencies, costing providers up to 15% or more of their potential revenue. Adonis addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced automation, data science, and AI, including AI Agents that proactively detect issues, recommend tailored actions, and execute resolutions, to create the infrastructure RCM teams need to detect vulnerabilities, optimize workflows, and deploy precise solutions that drive reliable and scalable financial outcomes. Whether identifying issues before they escalate, recommending tailored resolutions, or automating deployment, Adonis creates a seamless, future-proofed approach to RCM, pioneering agentic AI that empowers teams to act faster, smarter, and more autonomously than ever. Discover how Adonis is equipping healthcare providers with smarter, more agile RCM strategies at adonis.io .

