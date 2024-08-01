Adonis Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring AI to RCM, Improving Healthcare Financial Outcomes and Patient Experiences

A new partnership with Adonis introduces AI-driven revenue cycle solutions to the athenahealth Marketplace, enhancing financial and clinical outcomes for athenahealth customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a provider of healthcare financial technology, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to leverage AI-driven revenue cycle analytics.

Adonis Intelligence includes capabilities such as:

Alerting and Monitoring: Leverage predictive analytics to detect the most pressing revenue cycle issues, often before they even occur.

Leverage predictive analytics to detect the most pressing revenue cycle issues, often before they even occur. Real-Time Dashboards: Easily track the KPIs that matter most when it comes to managing your revenue cycle, from high-level executive dashboards to detailed drill-down reports.

Easily track the KPIs that matter most when it comes to managing your revenue cycle, from high-level executive dashboards to detailed drill-down reports. Custom Reports : Work with our team to build custom reports tailored to your unique reporting needs.

: Work with our team to build custom reports tailored to your unique reporting needs. Smart Worklists: Focus on claim and A/R follow-up tasks with the highest value opportunities, and optimize resource allocation through automated and custom task assignments.

Focus on claim and A/R follow-up tasks with the highest value opportunities, and optimize resource allocation through automated and custom task assignments. Underpayments Detection: Identify and resolve underpayments efficiently to increase collections and prevent further revenue loss.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership between athenahealth and Adonis. The combination of these two best-in-class solutions delivers unparalleled innovation and results for athenahealth customers. Adonis Intelligence eliminates the guesswork from revenue cycle management through predictive analytics, actionable insights, alerting and real-time reporting," said Doug Pickett, Head of Sales, Adonis. "Together, our mutual clients proactively prevent denials and accelerate revenue, while reducing their overall total cost to collect. The future is very bright."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Adonis joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Adonis' new integrated application, please visit Adonis' product listing page on the Marketplace .

About Adonis

Adonis is a revenue intelligence and automation platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and automation, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your revenue cycle journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at adonis.io.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

