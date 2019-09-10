Adoptable Cats Celebrate Fancy Feast Donation with Garden Party

"No one loves finding ways to delight cats like Fancy Feast," said Katia Delgado, Senior Brand Manager of Fancy Feast. "Fancy Feast APPETIZERS are the perfect way to bring pure joy to cats, and we're excited to bring that delight to cats in shelters across the country."

Fancy Feast APPETIZERS are 1.1 ounce cat food complement which can be used as an anytime treat or a topper to your cat's favorite meal. They come in flavors such as White Meat Chicken in a Savory Tuna Broth, Oceanfish with a Shrimp Topper in a Delicate Broth, Steamed Wild Alaskan Salmon in a Delicate Broth, Skipjack Tuna with a Sole Topper in a Delicate Broth and Light Meat Tuna with a Scallop Topper in a Delicate Broth.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.2 million cats enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, and of that,1.6 million are actually adopted. Fancy Feast hopes this donation will help improve the lives of shelter cats.

Interested in finding adoptable cats? Visit Petfinder.com to find the perfect cat for your home. To learn more about Fancy Feast, visit FancyFeast.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness. Subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Purina

Related Links

http://FancyFeast.com

