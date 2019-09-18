Adorama and Nigel Barker Announce Fourth Top Photographer Challenge Theme: Action

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, imaging and electronics products and information, and Nigel Barker, internationally renowned photographer and judge from America's Next Top Model, today announced the next monthly theme in the popular Top Photographer Challenge (TPC): Action.

Revealed in the "SlamDunk" episode of the series on IGTV, Barker says, "To take a great action picture isn't just about stopping motion, but about capturing the story behind that motion."

For the fourth challenge, content creators are called to upload their best action photos to Instagram with the hashtags #TPCslamdunk and #TopPhotographer, tagging @adorama and @nigelbarker, for a chance to win an Olympus camera package worth more than $5,000.

"With over 1 billion people with access to cameras in some shape or form, there has never been a greater interest in photography, and this challenge taps into that worldwide fascination," says Nigel Barker. "During NYC Fashion Week I had dozens of people tell me they are trying their hand at these challenges, which means TPC is helping inspire and educate a new generation of photographers."

The Action challenge of Top Photographer Challenge is open now through October 11. Nigel will announce the winner live on Adorama's Instagram on October 16 at 12 p.m. (EST).

"This series is a true reflection of modern-day photography in the age of social media," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "Through our Instagram community we are able to see the work of talented content creators and help provide inspiration for other creatives just getting started."

Creatives who wish to participate can visit adorama.com/tpc to learn more.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it's one of the world's largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, professional video and audio, the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, and AdoramaTV. Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, "Best of the Web" by Forbes.com, and Internet Retailers Top 100.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

ADORAMA Contact

Irwin Rommel Suba

irwinr@adorama.com

646.321.3263

PR Contact

Nicole Fait

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

949.438.1104

SOURCE Adorama

