Adorama and Nigel Barker Team Up Once Again for Top Photographer Challenge

"Airing this series on IGTV was strategic on our part - knowing where the industry was heading for vertical video, riding the success of Instagram, and connecting with today's generation of creators," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "In less than 24 hours, the show has amassed an impressive number of views across Adorama and partner networks and the project has generated over a million impressions so far."

In the first episode of the series, titled "Close-Up," Barker challenges the Instagram community to upload their best portrait photos from now until July 5. The winner will be announced live on Adorama's Instagram on July 10, and will receive a Canon EOS R prize package valued at over $5,000.

"With photography fast becoming the number one form of creative expression and with over 1 billion users on Instagram, the time is now to create an Instagram show designed to both educate and challenge the community en masse," adds Barker. "So clean your lenses and get ready!"

Creatives who wish to participate can go to adorama.com/tpc to learn more.

