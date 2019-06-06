Adorama Appoints Michael Amkreutz to Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama , one of the world's largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers, is proud to appoint Michael Amkreutz to Chief Executive Officer, effective June 3, 2019.

Prior to joining Adorama, Amkreutz served as Chief Merchandising Officer at Guitar Center.

Eugene Mendlowits, Chairman and Owner of Adorama says: "Michael has significant business experience in growing and improving consumer electronics, retail, and e-commerce-based businesses with an emphasis on marketing, merchandising, and customer relationships. He is a people- and customer-centered individual with a strong history of leading highly engaged teams, and has a proven record of taking customer-centric companies to the next level. This makes him ideally suited to Adorama's customer intimacy strategy."

Amkreutz adds: "Adorama is the preeminent source for all creators, with a decades-long legacy of serving professionals. I am proud to join the company and bring my expertise in merchandising, marketing, and e-commerce to elevate the brand to new heights."

