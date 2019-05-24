Adorama INSPIRE is Back with an Even Bigger All-Star Lineup

Adorama INSPIRE will feature a Stylized Wedding Workshop , a special hands-on, styled wedding shoot with photographers Vanessa Joy, Jana Williams, Charmi Pena, Roberto Valenzuela, Kesha Lambert, and stylist Kristen Rockhill. Attendees will work closely with these industry leaders in a bright NYC rental studio.

Attendees can also get hands-on time with top gear -- for free! -- at the Adorama Expo at the Altman Building (135 W 18th St.). There will be portrait setups for fashion and action photography and access to cinema equipment for filming on-site aerial artists.

The 3-Day Adorama INSPIRE provides creators with specially curated workshops and hands-on experiences that focus on improving technical expertise. Attendees can find the full Adorama INSPIRE schedule and registration details here .

