Adorama INSPIRE is Back with an Even Bigger All-Star Lineup
May 24, 2019, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama INSPIRE is back! For a second year in a row, Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, imaging and electronics products and information, is bringing education, inspiration, tools, and access to world-class talent to help you create the content you love. From June 18th to June 20th, join Adorama for hands-on experiences, workshops, and panels where you'll be able to preview gear and get industry tips from pros. Nigel Barker, an internationally renowned photographer who served 17 seasons as photographer and judge on the hit TV show, America's Next Top Model, as well as AdoramaTV's Top Photographer with Nigel Barker, will kick off Inspire with Raw Emotion. Joe McNally, an internationally acclaimed, award-winning photographer whose prolific career includes assignments in 70 countries, will demonstrate how to deliver different looks to clients in his The Landscape of the Face workshop.
Adorama INSPIRE will feature a Stylized Wedding Workshop, a special hands-on, styled wedding shoot with photographers Vanessa Joy, Jana Williams, Charmi Pena, Roberto Valenzuela, Kesha Lambert, and stylist Kristen Rockhill. Attendees will work closely with these industry leaders in a bright NYC rental studio.
Attendees can also get hands-on time with top gear -- for free! -- at the Adorama Expo at the Altman Building (135 W 18th St.). There will be portrait setups for fashion and action photography and access to cinema equipment for filming on-site aerial artists.
The 3-Day Adorama INSPIRE provides creators with specially curated workshops and hands-on experiences that focus on improving technical expertise. Attendees can find the full Adorama INSPIRE schedule and registration details here.
ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store
Adorama is more than a camera store – it's one of the world's largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, professional video and audio, the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, and AdoramaTV.
Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, "Best of the Web" by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.
