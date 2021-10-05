Adorama Partners with Microsoft PromoteIQ to Launch New Retail Media Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, computer equipment and information, has partnered with Microsoft PromoteIQ, the industry-leading onsite vendor marketing platform, to launch Adorama Retail Media. This new partnership provides Adorama brand partners greater control over how consumers discover their products on Adorama.com.

Powered by PromoteIQ, Adorama Retail Media is a self-service, pay-per-click onsite marketing program that enables brand marketers to drive sales on Adorama.com by promoting sponsored products in native onsite placements. Promoted products appear within native placements embedded alongside organic site content, ensuring a positive experience for shoppers.

"Our partnership with Microsoft PromoteIQ is a great step forward in our effort to better serve our brand partners and provide them with marketing solutions tailored to the shopping patterns of today's consumers," said David Gibbons, Director of Marketing at Adorama. "The Adorama Retail Media program provides a flexible, scalable solution for our vendors, offering greater control over how they reach consumers, deeper analytics around onsite product performance, and more opportunities to meet consumers at the point of purchase."

With Adorama Retail Media, vendors have access to real-time insights and robust analytics about product performance on Adorama.com. Mapping the customer's path to purchase includes rich data around shopper activity and marketing attribution, enabling vendors to further refine how they target customers to increase future conversion.

"Onsite media is one of the most effective marketing channels for brands to reach in-market shoppers and drive sales, and we're delighted that Adorama chose Microsoft PromoteIQ to provide this powerful new tool to its partners and vendors," said Alex Sherman, CEO at Microsoft PromoteIQ.

To learn more about self-serve target promotions on the Adorama Retail Media platform, please contact [email protected].

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

About Microsoft PromoteIQ

PromoteIQ is a Retail Media platform connecting brands with the world's largest retailers and their active shoppers. Our technology platform and business services empower global enterprise retailers in grocery, apparel, home improvement, consumer electronics, and other industries to offer premium marketing opportunities across the retail ecosystem. PromoteIQ makes it easy for advertisers to promote their brand and products to in-market shoppers, increasing customer lifetime value while creating strong returns on advertising investments. PromoteIQ was founded in 2012 in New York City and acquired by Microsoft in late 2019. We're shaping the future of retail media; to learn more, please visit promoteiq.com.

SOURCE Adorama