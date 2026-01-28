ADP® Accelerates AI Leadership with Launch of New AI Agents Designed to Solve Workforce Challenges

ADP Assist agents extend ADP's data-driven innovation to reduce friction for HR leaders and payroll practitioners across the employee lifecycle

AI Innovation : New ADP Assist capabilities enable agents that think, plan and take action with human oversight to drive productivity and reduce manual effort across payroll and HR functions.

: New ADP Assist capabilities enable agents that think, plan and take action with human oversight to drive productivity and reduce manual effort across payroll and HR functions. Persona-Based Intelligence : Purpose-built agents tailored for employees, managers, HR and payroll practitioners deliver intelligent support informed by 75+ years of workforce data and expertise.

: Purpose-built agents tailored for employees, managers, HR and payroll practitioners deliver intelligent support informed by 75+ years of workforce data and expertise. Data-Powered Foundation : Built on ADP's global data platform spanning 1.1 million clients across 140 countries and territories and 42 million wage earners worldwide.

: Built on ADP's global data platform spanning 1.1 million clients across 140 countries and territories and 42 million wage earners worldwide. Human-Centric Approach: Design principles keep the human at the center to amplify culture, creativity and meaningful connection at work.

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today introduced new ADP Assist agents that apply advanced intelligence to real workforce challenges and foster creativity and connection at work. Built on ADP's comprehensive global data platform, these new agents help organizations manage people, streamline processes and make informed decisions that support people at work.

See how ADP Assist agents simplify work

"As we continue to build an AI-augmented workforce, we firmly believe it is imperative to keep people at the center," said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP. "We know that work is deeply personal and our AI solutions are designed with a human-centric approach that enhances the value and meaningful connection we derive from our work."

Built on the industry's strongest workforce data foundation, ADP Assist AI agents give companies a smarter and more efficient way to manage people and orchestrate work across the employee lifecycle. Unlike generic AI solutions, ADP's approach combines proprietary workforce insights with advanced automation to solve real workforce challenges while maintaining the security, governance and compliance standards companies trust. The result is persona-based agents that solve key challenges across HR and payroll.

"At ADP, we're not just building AI. We're reimagining the way work gets done, with purpose," said Sreeni Kutam, president of global product and innovation at ADP. "By being purposeful in how we apply AI to address real client challenges, we're creating AI that doesn't just automate tasks but empowers and accelerates people at work and moves them closer to what they love doing. Our persona-based AI agents are designed for people, helping employees, managers, HR and payroll practitioners all succeed in their unique roles through tailored, intelligent support learned from over 75 years of multi-generational workforce data and expertise."

ADP Assist Payroll and HR Agents Make Work Easier, Smarter

ADP Assist agents work across HR and payroll workstreams to put practitioners at the center of moments that matter in the employee experience, removing manual strain and allowing them to focus on supporting their people. From streamlining the payroll process to resolving employee questions and prompting action against intelligent workforce insight, ADP Assist agents were built to address common client pain points for HR and payroll practitioners:

Identifying payroll variances – Making payroll more efficient and accurate, ADP Assist payroll agents automatically audit for variances, suggesting and facilitating remediations under human oversight.

– Making payroll more efficient and accurate, ADP Assist payroll agents automatically audit for variances, suggesting and facilitating remediations under human oversight. Highlighting gaps in tax information – ADP Assist tax registration agents proactively identify when clients have missing or incomplete tax IDs for both state or local jurisdictions, guiding them through every step of the registration process.

– ADP Assist tax registration agents proactively identify when clients have missing or incomplete tax IDs for both state or local jurisdictions, guiding them through every step of the registration process. Empowering employees with clear, accessible policy guidance – ADP Assist HR agents create and deliver personalized, curated answers for frequently asked questions based on clients' distinct employee handbooks and policies, removing help desk responsibilities from practitioners and saving them time.

– ADP Assist HR agents create and deliver personalized, curated answers for frequently asked questions based on clients' distinct employee handbooks and policies, removing help desk responsibilities from practitioners and saving them time. Delivering tailored HR insights to drive smarter decisions – ADP Assist analytics agents can create, execute and analyze custom reports and visualizations based on simple search queries through chat, creating an intuitive and interactive experience.

– ADP Assist analytics agents can create, execute and analyze custom reports and visualizations based on simple search queries through chat, creating an intuitive and interactive experience. Providing data-driven workforce insights – ADP Assist analytics agents can analyze employee-level data to create easily actionable dashboards and presentation-ready workforce reports.

– ADP Assist analytics agents can analyze employee-level data to create easily actionable dashboards and presentation-ready workforce reports. Initiating talent actions with simple natural language: ADP Assist HR agents create key talent actions instantly, such as initiating a promotion, simply by the user typing what they want to do. By interpreting requests like "promote Jordan Smith" or "who are my direct reports who are customer service associates earning less than 25 per hour?", the system delivers real‑time answers and guided next steps, dramatically reducing time spent navigating HR workflows.

ADP's Global Data Platform Serves as the Foundation of Intelligent Automation

ADP's global data platform serves as the engine powering ADP Assist agents, representing an unmatched workforce dataset spanning millions of workers across global regulatory environments. Key capabilities include:

Integrated data architecture enables ADP to build intelligence into its agents

The combination of ADP's data sets and unique insights from servicing clients enables more personalized experiences for clients

Security and privacy by design with ethical AI principles embedded at the foundation

"ADP's data advantage enables higher-quality insights, stronger predictive capabilities and more relevant recommendations than AI solutions built on generic datasets," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, Inc. "With their vast view into the global workforce, they can build solutions that truly understand how people work and the challenges they face."

To learn more about ADP Assist AI agents, visit adp.com/agents.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

