ADP Acquires WorkForce Software

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP® (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it has acquired WorkForce Software, a premier workforce management solutions provider that specializes in supporting large, global enterprises. This acquisition will expand ADP's global offering of workforce management solutions and enable future innovation in the space.

"As the needs of today's global workforce continue to shift, employers need dynamic workforce management solutions that will help them maintain compliance and flexibility while engaging their employees," said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP. "We are excited to welcome the WorkForce Software team to ADP and will leverage the deep expertise across both teams to further innovate and address the many unique and wide-ranging needs of our clients."

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Michigan, WorkForce Software's robust time and attendance, scheduling, forecasting, leave and absence management, and employee communications capabilities, as well as their trusted global support organization, will broaden the full suite of workforce management solutions ADP offers to meet the needs of its more than one million clients in over 140 countries.

WorkForce Software's solutions adapt to an organization's needs, and can accommodate unique pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules. Whether employees are deskless, hourly, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software has focused on offering tools that create resiliency, drive optimal performance and make managing a global workforce easy.

"The WorkForce Software team is thrilled to join ADP," said Jeff Moses, CEO of WorkForce Software. "For 25 years we have led the way in developing workforce management solutions that enable many of the world's most innovative organizations to optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement. Now, with the extensive expertise, resources and global reach of ADP, this winning formula will help us deliver an employee experience for the future through powerful, enterprise-grade workforce management solutions."

