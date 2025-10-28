ADP Announces National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate Publicly Available on a Weekly Cadence

Preliminary U.S. Estimate of an Average Increase of 14,250 Jobs in the Four Weeks Ending on October 11, 2025

Move supports ADP Research's mission to address changing landscape and make future of work more productive through data-driven discovery

ADP will continue to report comprehensive jobs report and pay insights monthly

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP announced it will release a preliminary U.S. estimate of the ADP National Employment Report weekly, each Tuesday starting today. This weekly report will provide the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. This timely and orderly weekly release of the preliminary U.S. estimate will be made available to all, simultaneously and will provide a directional indicator of the labor market.

On a monthly basis, during the first Wednesday of each month, ADP will also continue to release its comprehensive jobs report that serves as an independent measure of the labor market based on the anonymized weekly payroll data of more than 26 million private-sector employees in the United States. ADP Pay Insights, which captures nearly 15 million individual pay change observations, will continue to be issued each month within the ADP National Employment Report produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Please see the schedule of these monthly release dates here under Calendar: https://adpemploymentreport.com/. The weekly release schedule is available below.

The preliminary U.S. estimate is an average increase of 14,250 jobs in the four weeks ending on October 11, 2025, according to the ADP National Employment Report produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

The preliminary U.S. estimate will provide a four-week moving average of the latest total private employment change, offering the most current, representative picture of the private-sector labor market. Each month ADP will continue to publish the final monthly estimate. Detailed industry, firm-size and geographical employment measures, both seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted, will remain available with each monthly release.

"For nearly two decades we have provided our valuable labor market data to the public at no cost through the ADP National Employment Report. ADP's near real-time employment data, released weekly, will now provide an even clearer picture of the labor market at this critical time for the economy," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "This high-frequency employment pulse, like the monthly National Employment Report, is based on ADP's anonymized and aggregated administrative data on private-sector payrolls, providing a dynamic view of job creation and loss at an unprecedented level of weekly detail."

The October 2025 ADP National Employment Report will be released on November 5, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. ET. The next weekly preliminary U.S. estimate of the private-sector employment number will be available on November 11, 2025, at 8:15am ET. See below for the weekly schedule through the remainder of the year.

Date Published Report

10/28/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate

11/5/2025 Monthly Report

11/11/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate

11/18/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate

11/25/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate

12/3/2025 Monthly Report

12/9/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate

12/16/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate

12/23/2025 Weekly Preliminary Estimate



To access this weekly reporting, please visit the Main Street Macro weekly on Tuesdays at 8:15am ET.

