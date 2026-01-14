ADP AUTHORIZED TO PURCHASE $6 BILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, announced today that the ADP Board of Directors authorized the purchase of $6 billion of its common stock.

This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2022 authorization to purchase $5 billion of its common stock. ADP had approximately 403 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.



ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll.

