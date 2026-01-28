ADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2026 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

