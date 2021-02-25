ADP Launches 'Roll™ by ADP®' Mobile App, a Completely Reimagined Way for Small Businesses to Do Payroll

Backed by the long-standing payroll expertise and data security of ADP, Roll offers small business owners the ability to run payroll anywhere, anytime, quickly, and compliantly with no experience needed. Through an artificial intelligence-backed conversational interface, busy entrepreneurs can effortlessly complete payroll in less than a minute on their device by chatting a simple prompt like "Run my payroll." The do-it-yourself app guides mobile-savvy users through the process, letting them know what to do and when, while eliminating time-consuming tasks. The result is payroll without friction: zero time spent in training, less than a minute doing payroll, reminders that keep business owners up-to-date, and the ability for them to do their payroll on any device, wherever they are.

"Small business owners have been impacted by the pandemic in a way we have never seen in our history," said Joe DeSilva, president of small business solutions at ADP. "As they continue to rebuild, the last thing an employer needs is to focus time and resources on another process that can be arduous or perceived as cost-prohibitive. Roll by ADP completely upends the way small businesses will think about payroll by turning it into an experience as familiar as having a conversation with a friend. There's nothing else out there remotely like it."

"ADP's growth has always been fueled by anticipating change and leading the way through evolving technological advancements," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology at ADP. "Roll by ADP is the latest example of the future of pay, giving small business owners something they never knew they needed – an intuitive, AI-driven app experience that makes payroll complexities a thing of the past."

Roll by ADP is the small business payroll app that's as easy as sending a text.

Conversational Experience

Roll replaces clunky forms and static spreadsheets with an intuitively easy app that mimics a conversational chat exchange.

Tell Roll "Run my payroll" and the chat-based interface does the rest.

A simple chat runs payroll anytime, anywhere, on any device in under a minute.

Effortless Interaction

One-time 15-minute setup. No training required.

Proactive reminders are issued for important tasks and deadlines, and the AI-backed app becomes smarter over time thereby making tasks easier.

Intuitive design makes it easy to add employees, change salaries, give promotions, and more.

Employees can use the Roll app to update all their personal information and access pay statements. They will get notified when it's payday.

Confidently Handle Compliance

Tax filing is built-in and backed by ADP, a leader in small business payroll.

Live, in-app chat support offers real-time help.

Regular updates keep up with changing pay regulations to help with compliance.

Roll™ by ADP® is immediately available to US small business owners starting today. Introductory pricing for Roll™ is $17/month + $5 per employee. To make payroll easy, download today by visiting [RollbyADP.com].

