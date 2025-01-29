ADP Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies™ for 19th Straight Year

News provided by

ADP, Inc.

Jan 29, 2025, 09:30 ET

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025  /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has again been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2025. This marks ADP's 19th consecutive year on the distinguished list, which considers performance and reputation in key areas including product and service quality, effectiveness in doing business globally and innovation. 

See how ADP ranks among the World's Most Admired Companies

"The world of work continues to transform at a rapid pace, which makes it even more gratifying to receive this esteemed recognition of our efforts to innovate and meet the changing needs of our clients," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "As new technology helps to simplify work, we remain committed to empowering employers to engage their workers in ways that unlock their innate ability to collaborate, create and problem-solve. It's those powerful skills that inspire us to design solutions that will elevate human potential and drive meaningful outcomes for our clients and their people."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500TM database with revenues of $10 billion or more.  Korn Ferry surveyed 650 companies from 30 countries to select the largest for each industry. To determine the best-regarded companies, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2025 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 18.  To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here. Learn more about ADP at ADP.com

ADP was also recently named to The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

El 24 % de los trabajadores del mundo confían en tener habilidades para avanzar en su carrera profesional

El 24 % de los trabajadores del mundo confían en tener habilidades para avanzar en su carrera profesional

Los empleadores que invierten en el aprendizaje continuo y el desarrollo en el trabajo pueden obtener beneficios que van más allá de contar con una...
Selon ADP Research, seuls 24 % des travailleurs internationaux sont convaincus de posséder les compétences nécessaires pour progresser dans leur carrière

Selon ADP Research, seuls 24 % des travailleurs internationaux sont convaincus de posséder les compétences nécessaires pour progresser dans leur carrière

Les employeurs qui investissent dans l'apprentissage continu et le développement en milieu de travail sont susceptibles de récolter des bénéfices qui ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics