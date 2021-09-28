ADP Named One of the "100 Best Companies" for Working Mothers

"Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits," says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. "These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive."

We believe in providing working moms the flexibility and resources they need to succeed as their whole authentic selves.

The 2021 100 Best Companies list evaluates companies on key considerations including leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility and more, surveying the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the managers who oversee them.

"We are proud to again receive recognition for our efforts to support working mothers," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "Mothers have faced tremendous challenges integrating work and life as the world changes, adapting to new pressures and shifting support systems. At ADP, we believe in providing them with the flexibility and resources they need to succeed as their whole, authentic selves. Their creativity and innovation are critical to designing a better, more inclusive world of work."

In addition to this recognition, ADP named Sidonia Gause, senior director of client loyalty, the company's 2021 Working Mother of the Year. An inspiring leader and mother of eight, Sidonia's career journey includes 20 years of experience leading service, implementation and operational areas, uniting teams through a positive work culture. She believes that finding and modeling balance can be an important guiding force:

"We've created our beautiful blended family through adoption and fostering, and it's the values of confidence and self-worth that I hope to instill in my children. I work to keep organization in everyone's lives so they can show up confidently, prepared, and ready to make their own mark. I'm grateful to have such a strong support system in place, and it's my goal to do the same for my family."

Seramount additionally recognized ADP last month as a Leading Inclusion Index Company in the 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index, which identifies organizations that are using established diversity, equity and inclusion best practices to create inclusive workplaces. To learn more about ADP's culture of inclusion, visit sustainability.adp.com.

ADP additionally offers guidance and resources to help employers foster a people-centric culture. To learn more, visit www.adp.com/itspersonal.

The complete list of Seramount's 2021 100 Best Companies can be found here: 2021 100 Best Companies.

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 2021 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2020 data.

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

