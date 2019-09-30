ADP Named to Working Mother 2019 "100 Best Companies" List

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother® magazine has recognized ADP® as one of the 2019 "100 Best Companies" for its outstanding leadership in creating progressive programs and benefits that advance and support working parents. Chosen based on the inclusive benefits they provide for families, the 100 Best Companies are featured in the October/November issue of Working Mother and on workingmother.com. This is the third time ADP has been recognized.

"We are proud to once again be recognized as one of the best companies for working parents," said Aisha Thomas-Petit, chief diversity and corporate social responsibility officer at ADP. "Our families can be our greatest champions, inspiring us to work toward something greater. ADP is committed to supporting its working mothers and helping them realize their full potential by providing comprehensive benefits and advancement programs that can help break down barriers to success in whatever career path they choose. From childcare and flexible work arrangements to female leadership programs, we are proud to have created a culture where parents are valued and celebrated for their accomplishments."

In addition to this recognition, ADP named Anna Santolucito the company's 2019 Working Mother of the Year. A dedicated leader and mother, Anna's 15-year career path at ADP led her to her current role as division vice president of west coast sales for ADP Major Accounts. Passionate about balancing her career and motherhood, Anna is a member of ADP's Women in Leadership Council, where she connects with other women to share best practices on professional development, community impact and work/life balance. Anna will be recognized at the 100 Best Companies Gala Awards Dinner on October 17, 2019, in New York City.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

"Parents are speaking out more than ever before about what they need in order to succeed at work and at home, and employers are paying attention," added Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "By implementing family-friendly policies such as flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods and mentoring programs, our 100 Best Companies are taking the needs of their employees into consideration in order to create a supportive, inclusive and productive environment."

For more information on how ADP is advancing employee success and promoting leadership among associates, visit the ADP Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The complete list of the Working Mother 2019 100 Best Companies can be found here: 2019 100 Best Companies.

