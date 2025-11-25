ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate for November 8, 2025

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the four weeks ending November 8, 2025, U.S. private employers shed an average of -13,500 jobs per week, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER).

Three times a month, ADP Research publishes preliminary estimates of the week-over-week change in U.S. employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates are based on ADP's finely tuned, high-frequency data. Data is seasonally adjusted and made available with a two-week lag.

ADP Research (PRNewsfoto/ADP, Inc.)

The NER Pulse publishes every Tuesday at 8:15am ET except during NER release weeks. The NER Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, is available shortly after 8:15 a.m. ET on release days at Main Street Macro. The press release is available on Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. ET on the ADP Media Center.

The ADP National Employment Report and the NER Pulse are produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The NER Pulse numbers are preliminary and could change as new data is added.

About ADP Research

The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policy makers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about ADP Research, including employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://www.adpresearch.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.